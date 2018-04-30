Your Best Source For Community News!

Movie Review — “ Star Wars: The Last Jedi ”

The battle between good and evil continues in the newest “Star Wars” film. Forty years ago, the franchise, which shows no sign of slowing down under Disney’s guidance, created a science fiction opera that pitted a rebellious young boy with astounding hidden skills against an evil empire lead by a masked villain that would become one of cinema’s most iconic characters.

Movie Review — “ Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ”

Drive along any busy freeway in the city and you are bound to see advertisement billboards glowing throughout the day. Everything from political commentaries to sporting events to local attorneys have the opportunity to influence and impart their message on your drive through the city.

Movie Review — “ Justice League ”

There is nothing wrong with a little teamwork. The superhero genre has been working towards the team oriented concept for some time now. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the first to successfully achieve this feat with “The Avengers”, talk about a D.C. Comics Justice League movie has been brewing for some time now, long before Marvel thought about bringing a team of heroes to screens.

Movie Review — “ Thor: Ragnarok ”

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe Thor, the god of thunder, gets the short end of the hammer. Having two feature films and numerous cameos, Thor has been relegated to somewhat of a supporting character position within the heavy hitters in the Avengers. Iron Man is charismatic, Captain America is proud, Hulk is smash, and Thor, well, he has a hammer.

Movie Review — “ The Killing of a Sacred Deer ”

Good families are seemingly always cursed in horror films. Whether a maniacal supernatural force or suppressed family secrets, something is bound to tear the family unit to its core. “The Shining”, “The Amityville Horror”, even “The Conjuring” have all used some horrific device to accomplish this aspect. It creates great drama watching an upstanding family fall to pieces.

Movie Review — “ Only the Brave ”

The story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots is tragic and heroic. It’s a story that displays the consistent, and often underappreciated, bravery that firefighters demonstrate while battling some of the biggest fires in the country.

Movie Review — “ Happy Death Day ”

Remember that movie “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray? It’s the film where Murray relives the same day over and over again. It’s a simplistic, often goofy, premise that conveniently allowed the comedian the opportunity to do what he does best.

Movie Review — “ Stronger ”

Jeff Bauman may not be a name that you recognize, but his story is one that you’ll remember. The Chelmsford, Massachusetts native was waiting at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 when two homemade bombs detonated, which resulted in the loss of both of Bauman’s legs.

Movie Review — “ It ”

“Everything down here floats…” If you were a fan of Stephen King and watched television in the fall of 1990, there’s a good chance that you didn’t look at clowns the same way ever again.

Movie Review — “ Good Times ”

If you are going to make bad choices, it's important to stay a step ahead of them. Directors Benny and Josh Safdie make the most of this method in the new film "Good Time".

Movie Review — “ Detroit ”

In the summer of 1967 in Detroit, race issues between Black Americans and authority figures divided the city, turning it into a war zone of military patrolled streets filled with angry and frustrated protestors.

Movie Review — “ Atomic Blonde ”

Actress Charlize Theron commands your attention whenever she is on the screen. It’s more than just her stunning beauty however; Theron has always had a unique, mysterious quality about her. It would seem that by this time in her career, considering her extensive filmography, that she should have tackled, punched, kicked her way through a cool, hard-hitting, spy film.