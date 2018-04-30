Your Best Source For Community News!

The Foothills Focus is Arizona 's fastest growing weekly newspaper. We are your source for community news in Anthem, Black Canyon City, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, North Phoenix, and North Scottsdale.


HEADLINE NEWS

The Words Being Written
“The words were being written and they were willing to finish the story with her…” is an excerpt from Gifts of Sisterhood, Journey from Grief to Gratitude, by local author Patricia L. Brooks.

Phoenix Water: Extends water haulers’ deadline as new Desert Hills, EPCOR station moves forward
The City of Phoenix has officially extended the water permits issued to the water haulers in the New River and Desert Hills areas through April 30, 2018...

Lyft partners with MCAO for “Save Lives, Don’t DUI” holiday campaign
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is partnering with Lyft ride-sharing services for its “Save Lives, Don’t DUI” campaign that promotes safe and sober driving during the holiday season.

Suspect charged with first degree murder, after running down woman, child with truck
PHOENIX- Trent Ferree is officially charged with first-degree murder by the State of Arizona after intentionally striking a 47-year-old woman and her daughter, a 11-year-old girl, with his truck on Nov. 29...

DVUSD recognizes students with excellent AzMERIT scores
NORTH VALLEY – The Deer Valley Unified School District recently recognized district students who received exceptionally high AzMERIT scores

Celebrate the season: Valley churches holding Christmas services
NORTH VALLEY – Around the Valley, churches are preparing for special services celebrating Christmas. Compiled here is a selection of local churches with upcoming Christmas services.

Around the Bluhmin’ Town
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! I have seen the evidence of the “big approach” all around me. There are poinsettias gracing our patios and tables, luminarias lighting the way,

DHS urges pet vaccinations, precautions as rabies activity in gray foxes increases
NORTH VALLEY – The Arizona Department of Health Services released a report on Dec. 14 stating that rabies activity in the state’s gray fox population quadrupled in the last year, from six reports of rabid foxes in 2016 to 24 reports in 2017.

Giving Back to Arizona's Foster children
During the holiday season many people are looking for ways to give back to the community, whether it is giving to a food drive, gifting toys to less fortunate children, or donating your time to an organization, there are many ways to spread cheer.

ADOT, DPS, GOHS launch “Drive Aware, Get There” safety campaign
PHOENIX – It happens in an instant. An overhead message board flashes, “ALERT, WRONG-WAY DRIVER AHEAD.” Or headlights suddenly appear on your side of a divided roadway.

Suspect arrested after package thefts
PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department is reminding residents to plan ahead when having packages delivered, after multiple reports of package theft. Last week, a suspect was booked on four counts of Theft related to package thefts.



SPORTS NEWS

Boulder Creek volleyball team continues to aim high
ANTHEM – Boulder Creek High School’s varsity women’s volleyball team was beat by Mountain Pointe High School on Sept. 13 after a defeating 3-0 loss.

 

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Movie Review — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The battle between good and evil continues in the newest “Star Wars” film. Forty years ago, the franchise, which shows no sign of slowing down under Disney’s guidance, created a science fiction opera that pitted a rebellious young boy with astounding hidden skills against an evil empire lead by a masked villain that would become one of cinema’s most iconic characters.

Movie Review — “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drive along any busy freeway in the city and you are bound to see advertisement billboards glowing throughout the day. Everything from political commentaries to sporting events to local attorneys have the opportunity to influence and impart their message on your drive through the city.

Movie Review — “Justice League
There is nothing wrong with a little teamwork. The superhero genre has been working towards the team oriented concept for some time now. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the first to successfully achieve this feat with “The Avengers”, talk about a D.C. Comics Justice League movie has been brewing for some time now, long before Marvel thought about bringing a team of heroes to screens.

Movie Review — “Thor: Ragnarok
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe Thor, the god of thunder, gets the short end of the hammer. Having two feature films and numerous cameos, Thor has been relegated to somewhat of a supporting character position within the heavy hitters in the Avengers. Iron Man is charismatic, Captain America is proud, Hulk is smash, and Thor, well, he has a hammer.

Movie Review — “The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Good families are seemingly always cursed in horror films. Whether a maniacal supernatural force or suppressed family secrets, something is bound to tear the family unit to its core. “The Shining”, “The Amityville Horror”, even “The Conjuring” have all used some horrific device to accomplish this aspect. It creates great drama watching an upstanding family fall to pieces.

Movie Review — “Only the Brave
The story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots is tragic and heroic. It’s a story that displays the consistent, and often underappreciated, bravery that firefighters demonstrate while battling some of the biggest fires in the country.

Movie Review — “Happy Death Day
Remember that movie “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray? It’s the film where Murray relives the same day over and over again. It’s a simplistic, often goofy, premise that conveniently allowed the comedian the opportunity to do what he does best.

Movie Review — “Stronger
Jeff Bauman may not be a name that you recognize, but his story is one that you’ll remember. The Chelmsford, Massachusetts native was waiting at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 when two homemade bombs detonated, which resulted in the loss of both of Bauman’s legs.

Movie Review — “It
“Everything down here floats…” If you were a fan of Stephen King and watched television in the fall of 1990, there’s a good chance that you didn’t look at clowns the same way ever again.

Movie Review — “Good Times
If you are going to make bad choices, it's important to stay a step ahead of them. Directors Benny and Josh Safdie make the most of this method in the new film "Good Time".

Movie Review — “Detroit
In the summer of 1967 in Detroit, race issues between Black Americans and authority figures divided the city, turning it into a war zone of military patrolled streets filled with angry and frustrated protestors.

Movie Review — “Atomic Blonde
Actress Charlize Theron commands your attention whenever she is on the screen. It’s more than just her stunning beauty however; Theron has always had a unique, mysterious quality about her. It would seem that by this time in her career, considering her extensive filmography, that she should have tackled, punched, kicked her way through a cool, hard-hitting, spy film.

Movie Review — “Dunkirk
In the chaos and confusion during an evacuation of more than 300,000 British and Allied Forces from the shores of France in director Christopher Nolan's World War II film "Dunkirk", one soldier tells another, "Survival is not fair". Indeed, with the shores of England so close, safety for the Allied Forces was still far from being achieved. 

 

 