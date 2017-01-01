Your Best Source For Community News!

D-backs pitchers against possible limiting of relief pitching PHOENIX – When Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in July that the league is talking about limiting the use of relief pitchers because they can “rob action” from the game, he didn’t make any new friends in the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen.

Jags football season kicks off with first varsity game this Friday ANTHEM – Friday night football starts up again this Friday, Aug. 19, with the Boulder Creek High School varsity team at an away game at Hamilton, starting at 7 p.m.

Movie Review — “ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ”

It’s only been five years since the last Harry Potter film was in theaters. Talk to any Potter fan and it might as well be a lifetime.

Movie Review — “ Arrival ”

“E.T.”, “Independence Day”, “The War of the Worlds”, “The Day the Earth Stood Still”, “First Encounter of the Third Kind”; these are all films that have portrayed contact with alien beings from outer space in different ways.

Movie Review — “ Doctor Strange ”

What makes a good superhero? The kind of powers they possess? The kind of origin story they have? Perhaps how cool they look in their costume?

Movie Review — “ Birth of a Nation ”

It’s been 150 years since the abolishment of slavery. Take a quick look at the headlines populating social media feeds or the top story on the nightly news, and it doesn’t take much to realize that society still has a long way to go. Racism, discrimination, intolerance: these are words that have taken political precedent just a month out of an election for our nation.

Movie Review — “ Queen of Katwe ”

For a few years as a teenager, I played chess almost every day. I read books, studied strategy, and tried to play different people as often as I could. Chess was a fun game but also a way to help me focus on being patient and also brought an understanding of what motivated people.

Movie Review — “ The Magnificent Seven ”

In 1960, veteran director John Sturges was tasked with taking some of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood and collaborating on an updated remake of an Akira Kurosawa film called “Seven Samurai”. That film would become the classic western “The Magnificent Seven”.

Movie Review — “ Blair Witch ”

It’s not too often that you get a film that changes the landscape of possibilities for a genre. “The Blair Witch Project” had that effect on horror.

Movie Review — “ Sully ”

The summer saw its fair amount of superheroes. Viewers watched extraordinary mutants fighting an ancient enemy in “X-Men: Apocalypse”, they were introduced to a group bad guys with amazing skills fighting a threat to the world in “Suicide Squad”, and they even saw the return of super agent Jason Bourne again performing acts that would get any normal human seriously injured.

Movie Review — “ Hands of Stone ”

Ask any true boxing fan to list their top ten greatest boxers of all time and it's a safe bet that Roberto Durán will end up on many of the lists. Roberto Durán Samaniego is Panamanian icon, a symbol at one point during his professional boxing career of freedom for the people.

Movie Review — “ Hell or High Water ”

I have two younger brothers. From the outside, one might watch the antics of three grown siblings insulting each other and describe the behavior as dysfunctional, and with the type of cringe-inducing comments that we would make, it would be very easy.

Movie Review — “ Suicide Squad ”

It’s fun to cheer for the bad guy. Don’t get me wrong, watching Spider-Man swing into action to fight Doc Ock or reading about The Green Lantern meeting archenemy Sinestro always makes it fun to have a hero to cheer behind.

Movie Review — “ Star Trek: Beyond ”

“Space, the final frontier”. Gene Roddenberry’s contribution to science fiction in the form of “Star Trek” made a cultural impact that has spawned numerous television shows, film adaptations, conventions, and undoubtedly some of the most loyal fans of any genre property.

Movie Review — “ Ghostbusters ”

“Awful”. “Terrible”. “Disappointed”. These were the overwhelming sentiments from social media and entertainment sites concerning the trailer for the rebooted “Ghostbusters” film well before it was set to arrive in theaters.